Underground Kings Set to Make TBT Debut

The stars of the Mountain East Conference are aligning and will make their debut in The Basketball Tournament this summer.

The tournament features college's alumni basketball stars who will play each other to win $2 million. The Underground Kings will play in the Charleston Regional July 24-26. The roster is listed below.

Shammgod Wells (head coach) - Fairmont State

Steffen Davis (assistant coach) - Shepherd

Thomas Wimbush - Fairmont State

Matt Bingaya - Fairmont State

Jamel Morris - Glenville State/Fairmont State

Will Vorhees - Notre Dame

Haywood Highsmith - Wheeling University

Pat Moseh - Wheeling University

David Dennis - West Liberty

Seger Bonifant - West Liberty