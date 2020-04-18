Underground Kings Set to Make TBT Debut

The stars of the Mountain East Conference are aligning and will make their debut in The Basketball Tournament this summer.
The tournament features college's alumni basketball stars who will play each other to win $2 million. The Underground Kings will play in the Charleston Regional July 24-26. The roster is listed below.
Shammgod Wells (head coach) - Fairmont State
Steffen Davis (assistant coach) - Shepherd
Thomas Wimbush - Fairmont State
Matt Bingaya - Fairmont State
Jamel Morris - Glenville State/Fairmont State
Will Vorhees - Notre Dame
Haywood Highsmith - Wheeling University
Pat Moseh - Wheeling University
David Dennis - West Liberty
Seger Bonifant - West Liberty