University Blows by GBC in Season Opener, 93-63

Updated: Sat 12:00 AM, Dec 14, 2019

Kaden Metheny had 31 points & was named game MVP as University (1-0) dominated Greater Beckley Christian, 93-63, in their season opener at the Country Roads Tip Off.

KJ McClurg added 18 for the Hawks.

University will be back in action on Saturday evening hosting Poca.

 