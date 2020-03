University rolled past John Marshall, 94-48 in the regional final to punch its fourth straight ticket to the state tournament.

K.J. McClurg scored a game-high 32 points and Kaden Metheny added 20. Derrik Derrow led the Monarchs with 20 points.

The Hawks earned the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and will face No. 8 St. Albans next Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.