University handled John Marshall, 72-46, in the Region I co-final to punch its ticket to its second consecutive state tournament.

The Hawks are seeded fifth in the state tournament and will play No. 4 Cabell Midland in the first round next Thursday in Charleston.

Abbie Coen had a game-high 19 points and Ashten Boggs added 18. Mallory Nappolio added 17.