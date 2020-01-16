Morgantown Claws Back to Defeat University, 67-65

Carson Poffenberger had 21 of his 27 points in the second half as Morgantown stormed all the way back to defeat University, 67-65.

Mac McMillen added 16 for the Mohigans.

Kaden Metheny had a game-high 32 points while KJ McClurg and Mike Maumbe added 10.

 