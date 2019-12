Defending state champion University is ranked No. 1 in the AP Boys Basketball Preseason Poll for Class AAA.

Morgantown was also ranked No. 5 in Class AAA. in Class AA, Fairmont Senior enters at No. 6, Robert C. Byrd at No. 7 and Bridgeport is ranked No. 9. In Class A, Notre Dame begins the year at No. 4 and Trinity checks-in at No. 7.