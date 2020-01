KJ McClurg hit the go-ahead bucket with under 30 seconds to go and scored a game-high 23 points as University won another epic edition of the Mohawk rivalry on the hardwood against Morgantown, 49-46.

Kaden Metheny had 15 on the night and became University's all-time leading scorer with 1,647 points and counting.

Carson Poffenberger and Alex Rudy each had 12 for Morgantown.

The two teams meet again at University on