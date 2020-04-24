University's Maumbe commits to West Florida

University High School's Mike Maumbe is taking his talents from the Mountain State to the Sunshine state.

The senior big man committed to Division II West Florida on Friday evening. His fellow Hawk seniors surprised him via Zoom to celebrate his decision.

Maumbe averaged six points and six rebounds for the Hawks who claimed the No. 1 seed in the AAA state tournament before it was cancelled this week. He was also a key member of the 2019 state championship team.

At West Florida, Maumbe will be coached by former Alderson Broaddus standout Jeff Burkhamer. Burkhamer is a member of the school's hall of fame (2001) and played basketball and baseball for the Battlers. He holds the school's all-time assists record with 646.