University's McClurg Commits to Niagra University

Not only will the University Hawks enter this basketball season as the reigning AAA state champions, but the team will now boast a back court comprised of two Division I commits.

University senior guard K.J. McClurg has committed to play basketball for Niagara Univesity. McClurg joins fellow senior guard Kaden Metheny in the Division I ranks, as Metheny committed to Bowling Green last month.

Former West Virginia guard and WV Wesleyan head coach Patrick Beilein is in his first season as headman of the Purple Eagles, and was a big reason for McClurg's decision.

"I really feel like he's going to improve that program and turn it around," McClurg said on Beilein. "He really has a great basketball mind and I really think he has a chance to do that. I wanted to be a part of that."

Beilein watched him play at a West Virginia Big Shots AAU tournament in Myrtle Beach this summer and the offer came shortly after that.

"He said could definitely see me performing well in the two guard system that his dad ran at West Virginia and Michigan and now he is running at Niagra."

With the weight of a college decision off of his shoulders, McClurg can now focus on one last ride with the University Hawks, which he hopes ends in another Class AAA state championship.

"We know coming into the year we are going to have one of the biggest targets on our backs in the state," McClurg said. "I really hope and think that we can repeat but its going to take a lot of hard work."

University begins its 2019-20 campaign on December 10th at Buckhannon-Upshur