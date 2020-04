University's KJ McClurg has finally settled on his next destination. The Hawks senior guard committed to the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon.

McClurg averaged 20 points for the U this season and was named a first team all-state selection.

He had previously committed to Niagra University before the season began but decommitted when Coach Patrick Beilein resigned.

McClurg becomes the fifth player from West Virginia's 2020 class to commit to a Division I school.