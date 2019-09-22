University's Metheny Commits to Bowling Green

University senior guard and first team all-state selection Kaden Metheny has committed to play basketball at Bowling Green.

Metheny averaged a team-high 23.5 points per game last year and led the Hawks to their first-ever Class AAA State Championship. He also received offers from Rhode Island, Toledo and Pennsylvania, among others.

In 2018, Metheny showed he can compete with the top players nationally where he scored 35 points and tallied a tournament-record nine three pointers against Cox Mill (N.C.) at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.