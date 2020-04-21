Urbana University closing leaves void in Mountain East Conference

Urbana University in Ohio announced on Tuesday that the school will be closing at the end of the 2020 spring semester.

The University cited an added level of stress & uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Urbana was a member of the 12-school Mountain East Conference in athletics and its departure could mean that the conference is looking for a new member.

Last month, WDTV's Darren Zaslau spoke with Salem University athletic director Steve Potts and men's basketball head coach Robert Ford. Salem, who is one of just four NCAA Division II schools, mentioned the MEC as a conference they would be interested in joining.

With the departure of Urbana, this may open up a spot for the Salem University. One hurdle the school may face is that it does not have a football program yet.