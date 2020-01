Cole VonHandorf hit the game-winner at the buzzer as Fairmont State (14-4, 8-4 in MEC) survived a wild one over West Virginia State(14-5, 9-5 in MEC), 79-77.

Kenzie Melko-Marshall had 17 points while VonHandorf & Dale Bonner had 16 points and 8 rebounds. Isaiah Sanders added 13 points.

Jeremiah Moore had a game-high 25 points for West Virginia State.