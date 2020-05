North Marion alum Hannah Shriver averaged seven points, three rebounds and three assists in her freshman season at WV State.

Shriver started in 20 games and played in 30 contests for the Yellow Jackets. In 2018, Shriver led North Marion to win the 2018 state championship and was a first team all-state selection.

During her career with the Huskies, she scored 990 points, averaging 12 points, five assists and three steals.