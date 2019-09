WV Wesleyan took down Wheeling, 33-19 to win its first game under first-year head coach Tony Testa. With the victory, the Bobcats improve to 1-3 overall.

Quarterback Jarrett Northrop completed 22 of 33 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kenny Lewis led the way with four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown while Kord Jenkins paced the ground attack rushing for 102 yards and a score.

The Bobcats will be back in action next Saturday at Notre Dame College.