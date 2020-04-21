WVSSAC Cancels Remaining Winter and Spring Sports

The WVSSAC has announced it has cancelled the girls and boys state basketball tournaments and spring sports for the school year.

The spring sports include tennis, track and field, softball and baseball. This decision was made to coincide with Governor Justice's order to cancel in-person classes for the remainder school year.

The girls basketball state tournament completed two days while the boys tournament had yet to start. The status of the three-week period has yet to be determined by the WVSSAC.