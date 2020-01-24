WVSSAC Proposes 4-Class System for High School Basketball Playoffs

The WVSSAC has proposed a new playoff system for high school basketball that will divide teams into four classes instead of three next year.

A two year trial period will begin in 2020-2021 with schools having until the first week of February to express their opinions on the realignment. Listed below is the new four class system.

AAAA

Morgantown High School

Musselman High School

Cabell Midland High School

Parkersburg High School

Jefferson High School

Huntington High School

Martinsburg High School

Parkersburg South High School

Wheeling Park High School

Spring Mills High School

Washington High School

Hedgesville High School

University High School

Hurricane High School

Woodrow Wilson High School

George Washington High School

Capital High School

Riverside High School

Preston High School

Saint Albans High School

John Marshall High School

Oak Hill High School

South Charleston High School

Buckhannon Upshur High School

Spring Valley High School

Greenbrier East High School

Bridgeport High School

Princeton Senior High School

Brooke High School

AAA

Winfield High School

Fairmont Senior High School

Ripley High School

Nitro High School

Hampshire Senior High School

Lincoln County High School

Shady Spring High School

Herbert Hoover High School

Robert C. Byrd High School

East Fairmont High School

North Marion High School

Grafton High School

Elkins High School

Berkeley Springs High School

Weir High School

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School

Keyser High School

Lewis County High School

Sissonville High School

Scott High School

Pikeview High School

Wayne High School

Lincoln High School

Logan High School

Nicholas County High School

Oak Glen High School

Independence High School

Philip Barbour High School Complex

Liberty (Harrison) High School

AA

Wheeling Central

Charleston Catholic

Chapmanville Regional High School

Frankfort High School

Roane County High School

Williamstown High School

Liberty (Raleigh) High School

Poca High School

Bluefield High School

Westside High School

Mingo Central Comprehensive High School

Moorefield High School

Braxton County High School

Notre Dame

Magnolia High School

Wyoming County East High School

Buffalo High School

South Harrison High School

Ravenswood High School

Petersburg High School

Clay County High School

St. Marys High School

Ritchie County High School

Midland Trail High School

Wirt County High School

Summers County High School

Trinity

Huntington St. Joseph

Parkersburg Catholic

A

Sherman High School

Greater Beckley

Doddridge County High School

James Monroe High School

Madonna

Tyler Consolidated High School

Tolsia High School

Pendleton County Middle/High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Greenbrier West High School

Man Senior High School

WV School for the Deaf

Mount View High School

WV School for the Blind

Richwood High School

Tucker County High School

Wahama High School

River View High School

Cameron High School

Gilmer County High School

East Hardy High School

Tug Valley High School

Calhoun Middle/High School

Montcalm High School

Tygarts Valley Middle/High School

Hannan High School

Webster County High School

Paden City High School

Meadow Bridge High

Valley High School (W)

Van Junior/Senior High School

Pocahontas County High School

Hundred High School

Paw Paw High School

Union Educational Complex

Harman High School

Pickens Elementary/High School