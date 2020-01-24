WVSSAC Proposes 4-Class System for High School Basketball Playoffs

The WVSSAC has proposed a new playoff system for high school basketball that will divide teams into four classes instead of three next year.
A two year trial period will begin in 2020-2021 with schools having until the first week of February to express their opinions on the realignment. Listed below is the new four class system.
AAAA
Morgantown High School
Musselman High School
Cabell Midland High School
Parkersburg High School
Jefferson High School
Huntington High School
Martinsburg High School
Parkersburg South High School
Wheeling Park High School
Spring Mills High School
Washington High School
Hedgesville High School
University High School
Hurricane High School
Woodrow Wilson High School
George Washington High School
Capital High School
Riverside High School
Preston High School
Saint Albans High School
John Marshall High School
Oak Hill High School
South Charleston High School
Buckhannon Upshur High School
Spring Valley High School
Greenbrier East High School
Bridgeport High School
Princeton Senior High School
Brooke High School
AAA
Winfield High School
Fairmont Senior High School
Ripley High School
Nitro High School
Hampshire Senior High School
Lincoln County High School
Shady Spring High School
Herbert Hoover High School
Robert C. Byrd High School
East Fairmont High School
North Marion High School
Grafton High School
Elkins High School
Berkeley Springs High School
Weir High School
Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
Keyser High School
Lewis County High School
Sissonville High School
Scott High School
Pikeview High School
Wayne High School
Lincoln High School
Logan High School
Nicholas County High School
Oak Glen High School
Independence High School
Philip Barbour High School Complex
Liberty (Harrison) High School
AA
Wheeling Central
Charleston Catholic
Chapmanville Regional High School
Frankfort High School
Roane County High School
Williamstown High School
Liberty (Raleigh) High School
Poca High School
Bluefield High School
Westside High School
Mingo Central Comprehensive High School
Moorefield High School
Braxton County High School
Notre Dame
Magnolia High School
Wyoming County East High School
Buffalo High School
South Harrison High School
Ravenswood High School
Petersburg High School
Clay County High School
St. Marys High School
Ritchie County High School
Midland Trail High School
Wirt County High School
Summers County High School
Trinity
Huntington St. Joseph
Parkersburg Catholic
A
Sherman High School
Greater Beckley
Doddridge County High School
James Monroe High School
Madonna
Tyler Consolidated High School
Tolsia High School
Pendleton County Middle/High School
Clay-Battelle High School
Greenbrier West High School
Man Senior High School
WV School for the Deaf
Mount View High School
WV School for the Blind
Richwood High School
Tucker County High School
Wahama High School
River View High School
Cameron High School
Gilmer County High School
East Hardy High School
Tug Valley High School
Calhoun Middle/High School
Montcalm High School
Tygarts Valley Middle/High School
Hannan High School
Webster County High School
Paden City High School
Meadow Bridge High
Valley High School (W)
Van Junior/Senior High School
Pocahontas County High School
Hundred High School
Paw Paw High School
Union Educational Complex
Harman High School
Pickens Elementary/High School