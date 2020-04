A day after the WVSSAC announced the cancellation of spring sports & the state basketball tournaments, the commission is doing its part to honor the 2020 class of players who have now played in their final games.

The SSAC with host "Shine for WV Seniors" on May 1, a week from this Friday, at 8:30 p.m. They are asking schools to light up their football stadiums & fields, front lawns & even asking individuals to turn on their porch lights to honor the Class of 2020.