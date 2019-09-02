WVU 2019 Draft Class Makes NFL Roster Cuts

All five members of WVU's 2019 NFL Draft class made rosters after the 53-man cut. However, undrafted free agent safety Dravon Askew-Henry was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver David Sills V was cut by the Buffalo Bills.

Listed below are the Mountaineers from the 2019 NFL Draft class that made the 53-man rosters.

QB Will Grier (3rd round) - Carolina Panthers

OL Yodny Cajuste (3rd round) - New England Patriots

WR Gary Jennings Jr. (4th round) - Seattle Seahwaks

TE Trevon Wesco (4th round) - New York Jets

LB David Long Jr. (6th round) - Tennessee Titans