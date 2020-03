WVU men's basketball will play Purdue next year in New York City and will host Robert Morris.

The Mountaineers will face the Boilermakers on Dec. 13, 2020 at Madison Square Garden. WVU is 1-7 all-time against Purdue.

West Virginia will also host Robert Morris in non-conference action next season for the first time since 2011. The Mountaineers are 19-2 all-time against the Colonials, who won the NEC Tournament title this year.