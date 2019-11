An in-state rivalry will be renewed on the pitch this weekend after West Virginia got by Butler, 5-1, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Josh DiMatteo and Rodrigo Robles Grajera each scored a pair of goals for West Virginia against the Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers will now travel to play the 11th ranked Herd on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Huntington.