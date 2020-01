Baseball season is inching closer. West Virginia baseball was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Preseason poll that was released today. The Mountaineers did receive one first place vote.

2020 Big 12 Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

1. Texas Tech (6) 62

2. Oklahoma State 52

3. TCU (1) 45

4. Oklahoma 40

5. Texas (1) 38

6. Baylor 35

7. West Virginia (1) 26

8. Kansas State 15

9. Kansas 11

Randy Mazey & company begin their season on February 14 with a three-game set in Jacksonville.