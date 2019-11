Deuce McBride scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lift WVU over Northern Iowa, 60-55 in the Cancun Challenge Semifinals. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 5-0.

Jermaine Haley added 10 points and seven rebounds while Derek Culver recorded 15 rebounds. Isaiah Brown paced the Panthers with 15 points.

The Mountaineers will face Wichita State (6-0) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m in Cancun Challenge Championship.