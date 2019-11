WVU fell in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 to Washington State, 3-0.

Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the 14th minute for the Cougars and then Morgan Weaver scored in the 63rd and 70th minutes.

The Mountaineers end the year at 12-8-2 overall and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons.