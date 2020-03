WVU has now won six of its last seven games after shutting out Liberty, 7-0.

Tyler Strechay earned the win not allowing a run through 5.2 innings. The Freshman struck out three and surrendered just two hits.

Austin Davis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Matt McCormick went 2-for-2 with two RBIS, two runs and two walks.

The Mountaineers improve to 11-5 and will open a three game series at No. 4 Texas Tech on Friday.