WVU women's basketball battled with No. 2 Baylor being down just 10 at halftime but couldn't pull off the upset falling, 64-39.

Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 13 points. Te'a Cooper paced the Bears with a game-high 17 points.

West Virginia drops to 16-10 overall and 6-9 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday at Iowa State at 1 p.m.