WVU can eliminate TCU from bowl eligibility with a win on Friday. The Horned Frogs enter play at 5-6 overall.

TCU is ranked sixth in the Big 12 scoring 32 points and allowing 27 points per game. The Mountaineers enter play at 4-7 overall after falling to No. 21 Oklahoma State last Saturday, 20-13.

Kickoff in Fort Worth is set for 4:15 p.m.