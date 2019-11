WVU women's soccer earned its 20th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament and will face Georgetown on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' 20 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament is tied for the fifth-longest active streak in the country. WVU enters play with a 10-7-2 overall record.

West Virginia fell to Georgetown this year, 3-0 on Sept. 15. Kickoff against the Hoyas in Washington, D.C. is set for noon.