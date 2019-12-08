WVU Earns Historic Road Win at No. 10 Mississippi State, 71-65

WVU upset No. 10 Mississippi State, 71-65 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge to earn its highest-ranked non-conference win in program history.

Kirsten Deans scored a career-high 17 points and Kysre Gondrezick added 16. Kari Niblack had her first double-double of the season posting 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Mountaineers were outscored 27-13 in the third quarter but came back in the fourth to outscore the Bulldogs 22-10.

With the victory, WVU improves to 6-1 overall. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Sunday in Charleston against Norfolk State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.