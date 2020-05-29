WVU Football Announces Phased Return to Campus

WVU athletics revealed its phase-in plans to return the football team to campus.

Coaches and staff are permitted to return June 8-22 while players are allowed back June 15-29. Players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before their return date. If the results are positive, they will not be allowed back.

The team will follow the guidelines from the CDC about stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Only limited personnel will be permitted in the facilities at all times. Face coverings must be worn in all common areas and weight room equipment will be placed outside.