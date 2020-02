WVU didn't make a three-pointer in a game for the first time since 2006 and fell to Texas, 50-44 in Austin.

The Mountaineers went 0-15 from beyond the arc. Kari Niblack paced West Virginia with 16 points and seven rebounds. Charli Collier led the Longhorns with 11 points.

With the loss, WVU drops to 15-9 overall and 5-8 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday hosting Kansas at 5 p.m.