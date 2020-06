The 2010 WVU men's basketball team hosted a virtual show called "10 Years Later" and raised $2,000 for Joe Mazzulla's cancer relief fund. The fund helps cancer patients pay for unexpected costs and treatments.

The show took place over Zoom and was hosted play-by-play broadcaster Tony Caridi. Players, members and staff from the 2010 final four team attended the show and reflected on their favorite memories from the historic season.