WVU Football partners with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow

As the NCAA's name, image, and likeness regulations are set to be in place by the next academic year, West Virginia football has jumped ahead of the curve to prepare its student athletes.

WVU announced its partnership with brand ambassador Jeremy Darlow on Thursday. It is the first Big 12 school to partner with the former director of marketing for Adidas football & baseball.

Darlow published a book called "Athletes are Brands too" & has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Von Miller & Candace Parker. Darlow's strategy is set to help WVU football players build their brand and develop their interests off of the football field.