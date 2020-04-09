WVU Football using accountability teams to foster team growth

Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.

That is the phrase West Virginia football is embodying as the Mountaineers continue to tackle these challenging times while also not wasting any.

Players have a 10 am meeting either with the full team or their position groups from Monday-Friday. WVU coaches are permitted to virtually interact with the players four hours per week, but not allowed to monitor their workouts.

That's where West Virginia has utilized social media & their accountability teams, which were established during the fall. Each team has a team captain and now an Instagram account, where players have been posting their individual workouts and sending positive messages to their teammates and fans.

"I think how you handle this is going to have a distinct impact on how your team performs," Coach Neal Brown said. "I think you can create some edge and create some momentum and get yourself better during this time."