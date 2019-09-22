WVU Holds Off Kansas, 29-24 For First Big 12 Win

WVU held off a late Kansas comeback to win its first Big 12 game of the year, 29-24. The Mountaineers improve to 3-1 overall heading into their bye week.

WVU outgained the Jayhawks on the ground, 192-142. Kennedy McKoy led the Mountaineers with 73 yards rushing and one touchdown while Martell Pettaway added 40 yards and two scores.

Mountaineers' quarterback Austin Kendall completed 25 of 37 passes for 202 yards. T.J. Simmons paced WVU's receivers making four catches for 46 yards.

West Virginia will be back in action on October 5th hosting Texas.