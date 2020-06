2021 four-star wide receiver Kaden Prather has committed to WVU.

Prather recorded 41 receptions for 895 yards and nine touchdowns this year Northwest High School in Germantown, Md. He chose WVU over Oklahoma, Penn State, Maryland and South Carolina.

He is ranked on ESPN's top 300 list for the class of 2021 at No. 240 overall, and the 47th best wide receiver.