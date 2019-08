Former Fairmont Senior forward Jalen Bridges announced that WVU has made the list for his top 5 college choices.

Miami, Alabama, Indiana and Xavier also made the list. Bridges averaged 22 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals per game last year at Fairmont Senior.

Recently, ESPN named him the No. 72 high school recruit in the nation. The four-star prospect will play at the Scotland Campus (PA) for prep school next year.