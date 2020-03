Tyler Stretchay, Dillon Meadows, Skyler Gonzalez and Jacob Watters combined for a no-hitter, the first for the Mountaineers since 2002, as West Virginia baseball beat Kent State on Wednesday afternoon, 8-0.

Matt McCormick, Victor Scott and Kevin Brophy all hit home runs in the win.

The Mountaineers improve to 8-4 and will travel to Mercer for a three game series beginning on Friday.