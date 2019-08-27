WVU Not Overlooking James Madison

WVU hosts James Madison in its season-opener this Saturday and the Mountaineers are expecting to be tested.

The Dukes are ranked No. 2 in the FCS and are coming off a 9-4 season. Pittsburgh transfer and redshirt-senior quarterback Ben DiNucci will get the start under center after throwing for 2,275 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. He also ran for 433 yards and nine touchdowns.

Former WVU quarterback and Morgantown High School alum Curt Cignetti begins his first season as head coach of JMU. His father, Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of WVU from 1976-1979.

The Mountaineers and Dukes will kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.