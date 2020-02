Another member of Neal Brown's coaching staff has found a new home as outside linebacker coach Al Pogue is leaving for a defensive assistant job at Auburn.

The Alabama native had previously been an assistant for the Tigers from 2011-13. Pogue was known for his enthusiasm and recruiting skills.

Pogue is the latest WVU assistant to leave this winter, as WR coach Xavier Dye (USF) and Blake Seiler (ODU) left in December and January.