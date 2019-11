WVU's defense faces a tall task on Saturday slowing down No. 22 Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, who leads the nation averaging 172 yards per game.

The Cowboys enter play tied for second place in the Big 12 with a 7-3 overall record. West Virginia is 4-6 after upsetting No. 24 Kansas State last Saturday, 24-20.

Oklahoma State ranks second in the conference averaging 36 points and 494 yards per game. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for noon.