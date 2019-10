WVU will look to stop Baylor dual-threat quarterback Charlie Brewer and the No. 12 Bears on Thursday night.

Brewer ranks second in the Big 12 in passing efficiency. The junior has thrown for 1,866 yards and 12 touchdowns and leads the team with six rushing scores this year. The Bears enter play at 7-0 overall and are in first place in the conference.

Kickoff in Waco is set for 8 p.m.