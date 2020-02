After appearing in just six total games during his time in Morgantown, West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Trey Lowe III has decided to transfer.

The Tennessee native announced his decision on Twitter this afternoon and after he graduates from WVU in the summer, he will likely have three years of eligibility left.

Lowe threw just two passes during his Mountaineer career, with both coming in the 2018 Camping World Bowl. He was the third string quarterback for the majority of 2019.