WVU Sends Three to NFL as Undrafted Free Agents

WVU's Keith Washington, Hakeem Bailey and George Campbell signed as undrafted free agents to NFL teams. Washington signed with the New Orleans Saints, Bailey inked with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and Campbell is heading to the New York Jets.

In two years with the Mountaineers, Washington, a cornerback, totaled five interceptions, 63 total tackles and one touchdown. Bailey, a cornerback, played three years in the gold and blue, recording two interceptions and 135 total tackles. Campbell, a Florida State transfer wide receiver, led the Mountaineers in his lone season with seven touchdowns, while also having 19 receptions for 469 yards.

WVU has sent a total of five players to the NFL in 2020, with fifth round picks Kenny Robinson and Colton McKivitz.