Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-high 21 points as WVU snapped its four-game losing streak with a 79-71 victory over Iowa State. With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

Tynice Martin added 18 points and Esmery Martinez had 12. Kristin Scott paced the Cyclones with 16 points.

West Virginia will be back in action on Wednesday at Oklahoma. Tip-off in Norman is set for 8 p.m.