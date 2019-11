Isaiah Esdale's 35-yard touchdown reception with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter lifted WVU over TCU, 20-17 in the season finale. The Mountaineers end their season at 5-7 overall.

Jarret Doege completed 20 of 35 passes for 158 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Kennedy McKoy led the Mountaineers with nine carries for 51 yards. TCU outgained WVU 297-244.

West Virginia ends the season winning two of its final three games and finishes in seventh place in the Big 12.