WVU women's basketball led for the majority of the contest but fell at Iowa State, 61-58. The Mountaineers are now 16-11 overall and 6-10 in Big 12 play.

Madisen Smith led the way with 17 points while Kari Niblack added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with a game-high 29 points.

West Virginia will be back in action Wednesday at Texas Tech. Tip-off in Lubbock is set for 9 p.m.