WVU Women's Basketball Falls Out of AP Top 25 Poll

WVU women's basketball is on a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2015 and has fallen out of this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers are now 13-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12. West Virginia will host Iowa State on Sunday at 2 p.m.

 