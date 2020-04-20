WVU Women's Basketball will boast mix of young & old

When West Virginia women's basketball finally returns to Morgantown to begin practicing for its 2020-21 campaign, the Mountaineers will have a lot of acclimating to do.

WVU and Coach Mike Carey will welcome 7 newcomers to the squad to mix with 7 rotations players from a year ago.

The Mountaineers finished the season 17-12 overall but went just 7-11 in conference play including a spurt in which they lost 7 of 8 games. Carey says a big reason for that was their lack of shooting, which he tried to address in the new class.

"We were holding teams under 60 at times and still getting beat," Carey said. "We have to be able to score and shoot the ball better and I thought we were able to go out and get players that are able to do that."

