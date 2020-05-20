WVU Women's Soccer focusing on tactics during virtual period

A young 2019 West Virginia women's soccer team made a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 with just four seniors on the team.

This spring was supposed to be a crucial one for the group in terms of training. They were also supposed to go on a team trip to Italy.

Now Nikki Izzo-Brown and her staff have had to refocus their efforts on making the most of the what the NCAA is allowing them to do.

The team has utilized Zoom to do a lot of film sessions and make improvements tactically, while not being able to practice as a team in person.